California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Shares Gap Up to $7.05

California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.88, but opened at $7.05. California Resources shares last traded at $7.40, with a volume of 2,277,940 shares.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRC shares. Imperial Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of California Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $358.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 4.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.82.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.31 million. California Resources had a net margin of 12.41% and a negative return on equity of 23.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts forecast that California Resources Corp will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in California Resources by 822.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 205,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 182,812 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in California Resources by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,501,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of California Resources by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,289 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. 73.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

