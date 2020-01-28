Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

ELY has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Monday. Compass Point set a $21.50 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Callaway Golf currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.19.

ELY stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.25. 680,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,683. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Callaway Golf has a twelve month low of $14.49 and a twelve month high of $22.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.71.

In other news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 24,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $536,416.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,519.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,760,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,178,000 after buying an additional 124,864 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Callaway Golf by 184.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 889,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,259,000 after purchasing an additional 576,838 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Callaway Golf by 406.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 73,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 58,831 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Callaway Golf by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 84,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Callaway Golf by 349.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 806,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,843,000 after purchasing an additional 627,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

