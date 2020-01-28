Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.57.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CPE. Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $6.25 to $4.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,631,505 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $175,502,000 after buying an additional 219,910 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,086,955 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $145,552,000 after acquiring an additional 778,699 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 14.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,652,532 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $67,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,860 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 10.7% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,392,232 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $55,305,000 after acquiring an additional 811,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 1,098.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,230,540 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $47,649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,627,337 shares in the last quarter.

CPE traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 503,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,755,043. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.36. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $8.55. The stock has a market cap of $704.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $155.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

