Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) Short Interest Down 16.3% in January

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2020

Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 161,800 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the December 31st total of 193,300 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 121,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of CPTA stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $8.74. The company had a trading volume of 119,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,279. The company has a current ratio of 15.22, a quick ratio of 15.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $142.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.76 and a 200-day moving average of $8.59. Capitala Finance has a 12 month low of $7.34 and a 12 month high of $9.99.

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The investment management company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $10.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 million. Capitala Finance had a negative net margin of 80.46% and a positive return on equity of 8.57%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capitala Finance will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.0833 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.44%. Capitala Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Capitala Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Capitala Finance by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capitala Finance by 572.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 19,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capitala Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $437,000. 15.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on CPTA shares. ValuEngine raised Capitala Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Capitala Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Capitala Finance from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, October 20th.

About Capitala Finance

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries.

