Capitol Federal Financial (CFFN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $55.67 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CFFN traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.72. The company had a trading volume of 456 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,182. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.85. Capitol Federal Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.46 and a fifty-two week high of $14.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CFFN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

