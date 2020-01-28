Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.68 Per Share

Analysts expect that Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) will announce $1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Carlisle Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.87. Carlisle Companies posted earnings per share of $1.58 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will report full year earnings of $8.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.95 to $8.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $9.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.80 to $9.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Carlisle Companies.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSL shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Carlisle Companies from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Carlisle Companies from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.38.

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock traded up $1.19 on Tuesday, reaching $156.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,743. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.76. Carlisle Companies has a 52 week low of $106.19 and a 52 week high of $164.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

In related news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 46,193 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.81, for a total transaction of $7,289,717.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,688 shares in the company, valued at $22,991,023.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Clark Megan 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. Insiders have sold 55,968 shares of company stock worth $8,835,189 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 510.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 239.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 247.8% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $175,000. Institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

