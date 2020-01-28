Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Hits New 52-Week High at $51.09

Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $51.09 and last traded at $51.08, with a volume of 7167 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.58.

CWST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Casella Waste Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Casella Waste Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 339.93 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.44 and a 200 day moving average of $44.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $198.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.60 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 50.45% and a net margin of 1.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Emily Nagle Green sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $115,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,856.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James F. Callahan, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $420,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,368.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 5.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,177,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,290,000 after purchasing an additional 109,826 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 1.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,508,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,795,000 after purchasing an additional 25,642 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $62,198,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 905,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,861,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 2.9% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 550,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,626,000 after purchasing an additional 15,650 shares during the period. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

