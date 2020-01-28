Cashaa (CAS) Market Cap Hits $3.96 Million

Cashaa (CURRENCY:CAS) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 28th. Cashaa has a market capitalization of $3.96 million and $526.00 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cashaa token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Exrates, TOPBTC and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Cashaa has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.38 or 0.03215977 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010726 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00193413 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00028482 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00121210 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Cashaa Token Profile

Cashaa’s genesis date was October 12th, 2017. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 756,876,542 tokens. Cashaa’s official website is www.cashaa.com . The official message board for Cashaa is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH . Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Cashaa

Cashaa can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, Exrates, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cashaa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cashaa using one of the exchanges listed above.

