Catex Token (CATT) Market Cap Reaches $283,823.00

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. One Catex Token token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Catex Token has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. Catex Token has a total market cap of $283,823.00 and $14,162.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Catex Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00035418 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $504.82 or 0.05572927 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00026493 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00127744 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00017537 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002666 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00033576 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Catex Token Profile

CATT is a token. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,784,234,281 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,234,341 tokens. The official website for Catex Token is www.catex.io . Catex Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Catex Token

Catex Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Catex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Catex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Catex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Catex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.