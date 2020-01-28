CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd trimmed its position in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in CDW by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in CDW by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in CDW by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 3,007 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in CDW by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in CDW in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of CDW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. CDW presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.88.

In other CDW news, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 51,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total value of $6,908,760.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 606,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,810,726.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Douglas E. Eckrote sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.43, for a total transaction of $662,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 147,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,504,422.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 113,052 shares of company stock valued at $15,390,634 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $133.87 on Tuesday. CDW has a 52 week low of $80.85 and a 52 week high of $146.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.50.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. CDW had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 91.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CDW will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

