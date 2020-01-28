CEEK VR Tops One Day Trading Volume of $8,940.00 (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 28th. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, RightBTC, Coinsuper and LATOKEN. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 52.6% higher against the US dollar. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $2.56 million and approximately $8,940.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00034866 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $527.67 or 0.05646224 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00025967 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00128298 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00016075 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00033448 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002678 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,653,460 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek . CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

CEEK VR can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, IDEX, RightBTC, LATOKEN and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

