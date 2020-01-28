Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Nomura restated a buy rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cellectis from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cellectis currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.83.
Shares of Cellectis stock opened at $16.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $695.76 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Cellectis has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $20.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.88.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Cellectis by 164.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Cellectis in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cellectis in the second quarter valued at about $171,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Cellectis in the second quarter valued at about $502,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cellectis in the second quarter valued at about $772,000. Institutional investors own 31.31% of the company’s stock.
Cellectis Company Profile
Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); UCART22 to treat ALL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); ALLO-501 for treating relapsed/refractory NHL; and UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.
Read More: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.