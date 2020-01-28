Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Nomura restated a buy rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cellectis from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cellectis currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.83.

Shares of Cellectis stock opened at $16.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $695.76 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Cellectis has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $20.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.88.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $10.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 million. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 446.75%. Analysts forecast that Cellectis will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Cellectis by 164.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Cellectis in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cellectis in the second quarter valued at about $171,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Cellectis in the second quarter valued at about $502,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cellectis in the second quarter valued at about $772,000. Institutional investors own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); UCART22 to treat ALL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); ALLO-501 for treating relapsed/refractory NHL; and UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

