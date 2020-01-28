Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.84 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.84) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cellectis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.72). Cellectis posted earnings per share of ($0.37) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 127%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Cellectis will report full-year earnings of ($2.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($2.24). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.32) to ($1.63). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cellectis.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.51. The company had revenue of $10.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 million. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 446.75% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%.

CLLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a report on Monday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cellectis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.83.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cellectis by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 9,088 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cellectis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Cellectis by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,314,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,669,000 after purchasing an additional 104,276 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cellectis by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,719,000 after purchasing an additional 178,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Cellectis by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,314,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,669,000 after purchasing an additional 89,961 shares during the last quarter. 31.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLLS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.50. 86,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,258. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.76 million, a PE ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.88. Cellectis has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $20.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a current ratio of 7.99.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); UCART22 to treat ALL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); ALLO-501 for treating relapsed/refractory NHL; and UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

