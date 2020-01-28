Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) Short Interest Update

Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 245,100 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the December 31st total of 316,900 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 120,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLLS. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cellectis by 164.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Cellectis in the second quarter valued at $103,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cellectis in the second quarter valued at $171,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Cellectis in the second quarter valued at $502,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cellectis in the second quarter valued at $772,000. 31.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CLLS traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.50. The stock had a trading volume of 86,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,258. Cellectis has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a current ratio of 7.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.88. The company has a market cap of $695.76 million, a P/E ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.88.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.51. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 446.75%. The business had revenue of $10.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 million. Analysts forecast that Cellectis will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); UCART22 to treat ALL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); ALLO-501 for treating relapsed/refractory NHL; and UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

