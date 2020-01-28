Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc (NASDAQ:CBMG) Short Interest Up 18.8% in January

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc (NASDAQ:CBMG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 560,400 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the December 31st total of 471,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.5 days. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 13.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Cellular Biomedicine Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 170,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after buying an additional 8,101 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after buying an additional 5,153 shares during the period. 22.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cellular Biomedicine Group alerts:

Shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $17.07. 709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,636. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.37. Cellular Biomedicine Group has a 52 week low of $10.98 and a 52 week high of $20.24. The company has a market cap of $329.69 million, a PE ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 2.83.

Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.14). On average, analysts forecast that Cellular Biomedicine Group will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CBMG. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

About Cellular Biomedicine Group

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat various diseases, such as cancer and orthopedic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for treating a range of cancer indications comprising technologies in chimeric antigen receptor modified T cells (CAR-T), a genetically modified T-cell receptors (TCRs), and next generation neoantigen-reactive tumor infiltrating lymphocytes; and human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint diseases.

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Cellular Biomedicine Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellular Biomedicine Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.