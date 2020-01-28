Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CEMEX is one of the largest cement companies in the world, with close to 78 million metric tons of production capacity. Through operating subsidiaries in four continents, they are engaged in the production, distribution, marketing and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates and clinker. They are also the world’s leading producer of white cement and the world’s largest trader of cement and clinker. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Cemex SAB de CV in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

Shares of Cemex SAB de CV stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,751,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,601,809. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.40. Cemex SAB de CV has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $5.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CX. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Cemex SAB de CV during the third quarter worth about $13,328,000. Global Thematic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 14,799,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713,810 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 27.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,267,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215,737 shares during the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV in the fourth quarter worth about $5,670,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 18.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,736,703 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,843,000 after acquiring an additional 579,169 shares during the last quarter. 32.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cemex SAB de CV Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

