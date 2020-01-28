Centamin (LON:CEY) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $122.53

Centamin PLC (LON:CEY) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $122.53 and traded as high as $132.25. Centamin shares last traded at $128.65, with a volume of 5,848,241 shares.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Centamin from GBX 116 ($1.53) to GBX 127 ($1.67) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector performer” rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Centamin from GBX 125 ($1.64) to GBX 127 ($1.67) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 128.17 ($1.69).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 122.77 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 122.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and a PE ratio of 27.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is an increase from Centamin’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Centamin’s payout ratio is presently 1.74%.

In other Centamin news, insider Marna Cloete acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 113 ($1.49) per share, for a total transaction of £16,950 ($22,296.76).

About Centamin (LON:CEY)

Centamin plc is a mineral exploration, development and mining company. The Company is engaged in the business of exploration and production of precious metals. It operates in Australia, Jersey, Egypt, Burkina Faso and Cote d’Ivoire. Its principal asset, the Sukari Gold Mine (SGM), is located in the Eastern Desert, approximately 900 kilometers from Cairo and 25 kilometers from the Red Sea.

