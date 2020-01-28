Centene (NYSE:CNC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Sanford C. Bernstein

Centene (NYSE:CNC)‘s stock had its “top pick” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Centene from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Centene from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Centene from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.64.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $63.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.78 and a 200-day moving average of $53.38. The company has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Centene has a one year low of $41.62 and a one year high of $69.25.

In related news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total transaction of $31,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total transaction of $6,023,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,913,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,393,479.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 236,500 shares of company stock valued at $13,964,620 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNC. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Centene during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Centene by 71.6% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Savior LLC bought a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Centene by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Centene by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

