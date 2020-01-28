CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Upgraded to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has $28.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CNP. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. CenterPoint Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.07.

NYSE:CNP opened at $26.23 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.55 and a 200-day moving average of $27.74. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.44. CenterPoint Energy has a 52 week low of $24.25 and a 52 week high of $31.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.99.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $203,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $562,450 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 694,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,941,000 after acquiring an additional 48,301 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 4,052,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,515,000 after acquiring an additional 139,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 121,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

