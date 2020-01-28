CENTRIC HEALTH (TSE:CHH) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.15

Shares of CENTRIC HEALTH Corp (TSE:CHH) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.15 and traded as low as $0.15. CENTRIC HEALTH shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 46,000 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $41.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.15.

CENTRIC HEALTH (TSE:CHH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$31.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$30.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that CENTRIC HEALTH Corp will post -0.0206452 earnings per share for the current year.

Centric Health Corporation provides healthcare services to patients and customers in Canada. It operates through two segments, Specialty Pharmacy, and Surgical and Medical Centres. The Specialty Pharmacy segment provides traditional pharmacy services, such as compounding and dispensing medications, as well as clinical and specialty services for long term care and retirement communities.

