Centrus Energy Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Centrus Energy Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, an increase of 68.5% from the December 31st total of 16,800 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Centrus Energy stock opened at $6.36 on Tuesday. Centrus Energy has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $8.00.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $104.70 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Centrus Energy stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Centrus Energy Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 116,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 18,026 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.23% of Centrus Energy worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the commercial nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Contract Services. Its LEU is a component used in the production of nuclear fuel for reactors to produce electricity.

