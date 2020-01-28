CF Energy (CVE:CFY) Trading 5% Higher

CF Energy Corp (CVE:CFY) traded up 5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.63 and last traded at C$0.63, 256,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 553% from the average session volume of 39,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $39.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29.

CF Energy (CVE:CFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 28th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$20.23 million during the quarter.

CF Energy Corp. operates as an integrated energy provider and natural gas distribution company in the People's Republic of China. The company has two segments, Natural Gas Distribution Utility and CNG Vehicles Refueling Stations. The Natural Gas Distribution Utility segment provides gas pipeline installation and connection services; and delivers natural gas to commercial, industrial, and residential customers through its pipeline networks and associated facilities in Sanya City, Hainan Province, as well as to industrial customers through storage facilities in Shijiazhuang City, Hebei Province.

