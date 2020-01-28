Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Analysts at Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Compass Point raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays raised Charles Schwab from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $45.00 target price on Charles Schwab and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.73.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $45.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.27 and a 200-day moving average of $43.11. Charles Schwab has a 52 week low of $34.58 and a 52 week high of $51.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 34.55%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Charles Schwab will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $149,657.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total value of $14,703,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 349,364 shares of company stock valued at $17,174,848 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 29.6% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 27,092,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,133,280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193,052 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth approximately $144,183,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,080,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,499,773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140,824 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 16.4% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,822,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,073 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 25.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,204,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,787 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

