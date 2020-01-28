Chartwell Retirement Residences to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:CSH)

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2020

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for Chartwell Retirement Residences in a research note issued on Sunday, January 26th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley forecasts that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit