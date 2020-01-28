Chartwell Retirement Residences to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:CSH)

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for Chartwell Retirement Residences in a research note issued on Sunday, January 26th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley forecasts that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.