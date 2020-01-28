Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK) Short Interest Down 33.0% in January

Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 316,700 shares, a drop of 33.0% from the December 31st total of 472,500 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 72,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

NASDAQ:CHEK traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.15. The company had a trading volume of 93,366 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.86. Check Cap has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $4.20.

Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42). Equities analysts forecast that Check Cap will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

CHEK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Cap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Dawson James initiated coverage on Check Cap in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Check Cap in a report on Tuesday, December 31st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Check Cap stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 307,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,026 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 19.16% of Check Cap worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Check Cap

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit worn on the patient's back for capsule control, tracking, and data recording; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface.

