ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.42 Million

Brokerages expect ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) to report sales of $9.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for ChemoCentryx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $10.58 million. ChemoCentryx posted sales of $9.33 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will report full-year sales of $35.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $34.08 million to $36.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $36.16 million, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $40.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ChemoCentryx.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 88.76% and a negative net margin of 143.30%.

Several brokerages have commented on CCXI. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $14.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ChemoCentryx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.14.

In other ChemoCentryx news, CFO Susan M. Kanaya sold 311,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $9,819,303.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,931 shares in the company, valued at $5,133,955.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Tyree sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $1,111,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,348,030 shares of company stock valued at $45,321,857 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCXI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 70.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 23.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 8,735 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in ChemoCentryx by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ChemoCentryx by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,774,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,502,000 after buying an additional 488,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in ChemoCentryx by 189.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 93,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ChemoCentryx stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.17. 260,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -44.75 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.19 and a 200-day moving average of $16.53. ChemoCentryx has a 12 month low of $6.16 and a 12 month high of $44.21.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis.

