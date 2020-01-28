Chesnara (LON:CSN) Given “Hold” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Chesnara (LON:CSN) in a research report report published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CSN. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.68) target price on shares of Chesnara in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Chesnara in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

Shares of LON:CSN traded up GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 327.60 ($4.31). 94,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,656. Chesnara has a twelve month low of GBX 250.68 ($3.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 389.50 ($5.12). The company has a market cap of $491.60 million and a PE ratio of 8.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 316.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 299.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.79, a quick ratio of 40.41 and a current ratio of 41.87.

Chesnara plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in life assurance and pension businesses primarily in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Sweden. The company operates through CA, Movestic, Waard Group, and Scildon segments. It underwrites life risks, such as death, disability, health, and accident; and provides a portfolio of investment contracts for the savings and retirement needs of customers through asset management.

