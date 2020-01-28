Chiliz One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.01 Million (CHZ)

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 28th. One Chiliz token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges including Binance DEX, IDEX and Bilaxy. Chiliz has a total market capitalization of $26.84 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Chiliz has traded 4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $289.77 or 0.03221427 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011113 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00196882 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000671 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00029109 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00123679 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Chiliz Token Profile

Chiliz's total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,763,669,182 tokens. The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz . Chiliz's official website is www.chiliz.com .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Chiliz

Chiliz can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

