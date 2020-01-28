China Natural Resources Inc (NASDAQ:CHNR) Short Interest Up 17.4% in January

China Natural Resources Inc (NASDAQ:CHNR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the December 31st total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of China Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Natural Resources stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in China Natural Resources Inc (NASDAQ:CHNR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 23,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.09% of China Natural Resources at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHNR stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.35. 2,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,574. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.74. China Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $2.68.

China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter.

About China Natural Resources

China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily explores for lead, silver, copper, and other metal deposits. It holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 10.43 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.

