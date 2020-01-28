Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Raised to $820.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target increased by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $800.00 to $820.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential downside of 6.28% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $690.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $880.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,010.00 price objective (up previously from $890.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $705.00 to $845.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $829.61.

CMG stock opened at $874.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 79.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $848.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $811.59. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $519.09 and a 52 week high of $887.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.90, for a total value of $4,442,742.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,659 shares in the company, valued at $29,448,259.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.26, for a total value of $557,234.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,728,176.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,543 shares of company stock valued at $5,608,996 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

