Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Raised to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has $900.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their previous target price of $690.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill to $950.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $890.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $1,010.00 price target (up previously from $890.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Gordon Haskett raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from an underperform rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $620.00 to $740.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $829.61.

CMG traded up $12.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $877.15. 5,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,319. The stock has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.71. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $519.09 and a fifty-two week high of $887.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $848.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $811.59.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.26, for a total transaction of $557,234.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,728,176.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $813.11, for a total value of $609,019.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,656,371.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,543 shares of company stock valued at $5,608,996 in the last three months. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,245,187,000 after purchasing an additional 121,606 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,100,574 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $924,999,000 after purchasing an additional 21,324 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 443,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $373,045,000 after purchasing an additional 23,033 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 114,787 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $96,475,000 after purchasing an additional 20,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 111,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $94,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

