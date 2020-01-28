Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500,000 shares, a growth of 53.1% from the December 31st total of 2,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 530,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.5 days. Approximately 14.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 15,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total transaction of $1,386,055.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,022.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 20,680 shares of company stock worth $1,893,382 over the last three months. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,005,000 after buying an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,081,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,152,000 after buying an additional 81,654 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 1,668.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 587,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,138,000 after buying an additional 554,493 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Choice Hotels International during the 2nd quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 363,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,616,000 after buying an additional 84,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHH traded up $2.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.23. The stock had a trading volume of 235,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,189. Choice Hotels International has a one year low of $76.20 and a one year high of $105.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.86.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 174.81% and a net margin of 19.43%. The business had revenue of $310.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 23.14%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CHH shares. Longbow Research downgraded Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Choice Hotels International from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Choice Hotels International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.09.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

