Chromadex Corp (NASDAQ:CDXC) Receives $6.00 Average PT from Analysts

Jan 28th, 2020

Shares of Chromadex Corp (NASDAQ:CDXC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

CDXC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Chromadex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Chromadex in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Chromadex in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chromadex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Chromadex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th.

In other news, CEO Robert N. Fried acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDXC. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Chromadex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Mercator Fund Cayman Master LP purchased a new position in Chromadex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chromadex by 169.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 154,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 97,330 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Chromadex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Chromadex by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 600,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 17,296 shares in the last quarter. 20.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDXC stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $4.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,217. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.97. Chromadex has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $4.95. The firm has a market cap of $256.78 million, a PE ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Chromadex had a negative return on equity of 137.97% and a negative net margin of 74.55%. The company had revenue of $12.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chromadex will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chromadex

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

