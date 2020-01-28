Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Receives $272.90 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $272.90.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cintas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cintas during the third quarter worth about $1,050,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the third quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 84.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213 shares during the period. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 12.6% in the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

CTAS opened at $278.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $272.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.34. Cintas has a 1-year low of $181.17 and a 1-year high of $287.74. The company has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.98.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cintas will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

