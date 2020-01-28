Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Eagle Capital Management LLC

Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,329 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 702 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up 1.4% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 17,320 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 17,453 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 915.8% during the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 190,084 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 171,371 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 14,909 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,276 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,728,000 after acquiring an additional 22,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Edward Jones raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.78.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 39,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $1,765,713.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 137,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,177,013.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $564,471.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock opened at $47.47 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.72. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.40 and a 12 month high of $58.26. The company has a market cap of $207.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

