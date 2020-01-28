Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Short Interest Update

Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 80.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ CZWI traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.04. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,511. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $12.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.69 million, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.42.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $15.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.70 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $645,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 298,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.70% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various consumer, commercial, and agricultural banking products and services in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money-market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

