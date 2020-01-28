Clearone Inc (NASDAQ:CLRO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Clearone Inc (NASDAQ:CLRO) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,600 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the December 31st total of 99,600 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.6 days.

Shares of CLRO remained flat at $$1.98 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 71 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,320. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.97. Clearone has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $2.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Clearone (NASDAQ:CLRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Clearone had a negative net margin of 34.55% and a negative return on equity of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Clearone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

In other news, major shareholder Edward D. Bagley bought 21,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $39,018.42. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,406,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,257,167.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought 48,639 shares of company stock valued at $88,989 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Clearone stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clearone Inc (NASDAQ:CLRO) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.52% of Clearone worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

About Clearone

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, streaming, and digital signage solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers various professional audio communication products, including professional conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; and professional microphones for use in various applications.

