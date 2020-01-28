Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Stock Holdings Raised by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CLX. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 165,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,455,000 after purchasing an additional 35,571 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $357,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its position in shares of Clorox by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Clorox by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clorox alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on CLX shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Clorox from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $137.00 price objective (down previously from $143.00) on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.17.

CLX traded down $2.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.07. 502,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,032. The company has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.39. Clorox Co has a one year low of $143.58 and a one year high of $166.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 123.56% and a net margin of 13.20%. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

In other Clorox news, SVP Denise Garner sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total transaction of $106,096.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,805 shares in the company, valued at $849,503.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 5,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total value of $826,245.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,920 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,936.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.