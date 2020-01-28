Colony Bankcorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBAN) Short Interest Update

Colony Bankcorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBAN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a decrease of 24.8% from the December 31st total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

CBAN stock remained flat at $$15.35 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 3,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,469. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $146.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.68. Colony Bankcorp has a 1 year low of $14.94 and a 1 year high of $18.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from Colony Bankcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.

In related news, CFO Terry L. Hester sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,968. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBAN. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 72,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Colony Bankcorp by 5,728.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 87,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the 2nd quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 20.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 16,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

About Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and retail customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. The company also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

