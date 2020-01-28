Color Platform Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $20,262.00 (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Color Platform has a total market cap of $1.69 million and approximately $20,262.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Color Platform token can now be bought for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC on exchanges including Bithumb Global and BTC-Alpha. In the last week, Color Platform has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9,332.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.47 or 0.04105670 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.30 or 0.00698979 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006392 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00014722 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000446 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000186 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Color Platform Token Profile

Color Platform is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 tokens. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en . The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark

Color Platform Token Trading

Color Platform can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

