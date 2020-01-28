Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CSL Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in researches, develops, manufactures and markets vaccines and plasma protein biotherapies to treat and prevent human medical conditions. The company’s operating segments consists of CSL Behring and bioCSL. CSL Behring segment provides plasma-derived and recombinant products, and operates plasma collection networks through CSL Plasma. bioCSL segment manufactures, sells and distributes vaccines, antivenoms and other pharmaceutical products primarily in Australia and New Zealand; as well as also manufactures and markets in vitro diagnostic products through Immunohaematology. It operates primarily in Germany, Switzerland and the United States. CSL Ltd. is headquartered in Parkville, Australia. “

Get Commonwealth Bank of Australia alerts:

CSLLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Commonwealth Bank of Australia from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

OTCMKTS:CSLLY opened at $105.49 on Monday. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a twelve month low of $65.26 and a twelve month high of $106.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.47. The company has a market cap of $95.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.76 and a beta of 0.70.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies for the treatment of immunodeficiency, bleeding disorders, hereditary angioedema, Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and neurological disorders.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CSLLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.