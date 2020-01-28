Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $78.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Community Bank System, Inc. is a bank holding company. “

Shares of NYSE CBU traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.68. The company had a trading volume of 515 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,446. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Community Bank System has a one year low of $56.58 and a one year high of $72.63.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $149.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.06 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 27.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Community Bank System will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 49.85%.

In other news, Director R Kallet Michael sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total value of $99,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,867.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Stickels sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total value of $204,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,671.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,342 shares of company stock valued at $911,723 in the last 90 days. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Community Bank System by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Community Bank System by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Community Bank System by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Community Bank System by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

