Community West Bancshares to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:CWBC)

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ CWBC opened at $11.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.29. The company has a market cap of $96.52 million, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.41. Community West Bancshares has a 52-week low of $9.54 and a 52-week high of $11.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.45 million for the quarter. Community West Bancshares had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 10.21%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Community West Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Community West Bancshares Company Profile

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit, as well as cash management products.

