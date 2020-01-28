Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA (EPA:SGO) Receives €39.51 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA (EPA:SGO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €39.51 ($45.94).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SGO shares. HSBC set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.60 ($35.58) price objective on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of SGO stock traded up €0.02 ($0.02) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €35.01 ($40.70). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,151,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290,000. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €36.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is €35.43. Compagnie de Saint Gobain has a fifty-two week low of €42.05 ($48.90) and a fifty-two week high of €52.40 ($60.93).

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through Innovative Materials Sector, Construction Products Sector, and Building Distribution Sector segments. The company offers flat glass and high-performance materials; and insulation and gypsum products, industrial mortars, and pipe and exterior products.

