Content Value Network (CVNT) Price Up 26.4% Over Last 7 Days

Content Value Network (CURRENCY:CVNT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 28th. One Content Value Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0091 or 0.00000101 BTC on exchanges including BitForex, BitMax and UEX. Content Value Network has a market cap of $5.76 million and approximately $217,448.00 worth of Content Value Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Content Value Network has traded 26.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Content Value Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.50 or 0.03172887 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011049 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00195243 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00028916 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00123743 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Content Value Network Profile

Content Value Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 632,524,282 tokens. Content Value Network’s official website is cvn.io

Buying and Selling Content Value Network

Content Value Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, BitForex and BitMax. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Value Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Content Value Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Content Value Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Content Value Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Content Value Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.