Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Trading Up 7%

Shares of Corporacion America Airports SA (NYSE:CAAP) were up 7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.79 and last traded at $5.67, approximately 269,177 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 232,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.30.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CAAP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corporacion America Airports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Corporacion America Airports from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $907.33 million, a PE ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.00.

Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $417.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.30 million. Corporacion America Airports had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 6.10%. On average, equities analysts predict that Corporacion America Airports SA will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAAP. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Corporacion America Airports by 22.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 23,244 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Corporacion America Airports in the second quarter valued at approximately $291,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 28.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 822,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,638,000 after acquiring an additional 182,140 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 7.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 0.4% in the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 986,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. 10.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corporación América Airports SA acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Corporación América Airports SA is a subsidiary of A.C.I.

