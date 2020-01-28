Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Short Interest Update

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a growth of 39.6% from the December 31st total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 165,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.4 days. Approximately 17.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:CRTX traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.00. 122,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,356. Cortexyme has a 12 month low of $19.35 and a 12 month high of $72.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.38.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cortexyme will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cortexyme by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Cortexyme by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 8,747 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cortexyme by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 12,384 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Cortexyme during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,970,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cortexyme during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.62% of the company’s stock.

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is COR388, an orally-administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which has completed Phase 1a and Phase 1b clinical trials for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

