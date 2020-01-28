Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2020

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a growth of 39.6% from the December 31st total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 165,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.4 days. Approximately 17.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:CRTX traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.00. 122,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,356. Cortexyme has a 12 month low of $19.35 and a 12 month high of $72.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.38.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cortexyme will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cortexyme by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Cortexyme by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 8,747 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cortexyme by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 12,384 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Cortexyme during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,970,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cortexyme during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.62% of the company’s stock.

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is COR388, an orally-administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which has completed Phase 1a and Phase 1b clinical trials for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Cortexyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cortexyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit