Cosmos Achieves Market Capitalization of $860.83 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for approximately $4.51 or 0.00049981 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Hotbit, GDAC and Coinone. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $860.83 million and $195.43 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cosmos has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00071009 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9,052.35 or 1.00225198 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00038605 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 68.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000320 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

ATOM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 23rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 237,928,231 coins and its circulating supply is 190,688,439 coins. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network

Buying and Selling Cosmos

Cosmos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Coinone, GDAC and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

