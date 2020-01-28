Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO decreased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,811 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 30,151.3% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,135,330 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,577 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 343.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 629,864 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $181,470,000 after purchasing an additional 487,907 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 28.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 958,790 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $276,237,000 after purchasing an additional 209,544 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 56.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 512,679 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $135,245,000 after purchasing an additional 184,224 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1,432.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 114,031 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,516,000 after purchasing an additional 106,591 shares during the period. 70.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $311.45. The stock had a trading volume of 736,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,817. The firm has a market cap of $137.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $205.75 and a fifty-two week high of $314.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $297.98 and a 200-day moving average of $291.92.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $288.00 target price (up from $286.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.05.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 14,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.52, for a total transaction of $4,221,734.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,318.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.05, for a total value of $1,205,532.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,959,673.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,313 shares of company stock valued at $9,099,357 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

