Credit Suisse Group Boosts American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target to $120.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the payment services company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Stephens lowered shares of American Express from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Express currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $134.63.

NYSE AXP traded up $2.22 on Monday, hitting $132.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 833,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,890,952. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.76 and its 200 day moving average is $122.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. American Express has a 1-year low of $99.48 and a 1-year high of $138.13. The firm has a market cap of $107.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.24%. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $1,769,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,715,256.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 19.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,605,412 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,609,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252,720 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in American Express by 1.4% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,193,957 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $732,621,000 after acquiring an additional 85,419 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in American Express by 23.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,620,043 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $191,619,000 after acquiring an additional 303,814 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 2.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,274,445 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $150,741,000 after buying an additional 31,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,169,638 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $138,345,000 after buying an additional 8,414 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

